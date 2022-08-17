 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006.

But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state GOP this election.

Coronavirus Cases