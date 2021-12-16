Google awards Dolores Huerta Foundation with $500K grant for education initiative

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, has awarded the Dolores Huerta Foundation a $500,000 education-equity grant to expand a program aimed at empowering parents and students.
The program, Vecinos Unidos, helps low-income and rural residents succeed in the education system through training and monthly community forums known as juntas generales. Established in 2003, the program currently operates in 17 school districts throughout the Central Valley, and will seek to expand with the new funding.
The foundation said in a news release the grant would support over 1,000 parents and students with education training and contribute to the development of the Education Justice Academy
"There is a deep need to assist children in the Central Valley with equity in the schools," Google.org Giving Manager Adrian Schurr wrote in an email to The Californian. "We’re funding the Dolores Huerta Foundation because of the remarkable work they’re doing to address those inequities. The organization is a pillar in the community, and we’re inspired by their determination, perseverance, and community-first mentality — values that are core to Dolores Huerta and her life’s work."
Ashley De La Rosa, education policy director for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said she was excited for the grant and the opportunity it would afford its participants. The training the foundation provides helps parents participate in school board meetings and influence school budgets to more appropriately serve their children.
“It’s important for our parents to know that there is a piece of education that they need to be engaged in to really voice their concerns,” she said. “Because when they do this, it’s monumental and they make change happen.”
The coronavirus pandemic not only tested the foundation’s ability to pivot to the virtual world only, but some of the parents who had participated in its events began to drop off. Google’s funding will help Vecinos Unidos reconnect with those who have fallen through the cracks during the last year and a half.
Even Gov. Gavin Newsom cheered on the award. In a statement, he highlighted the important role the Dolores Huerta Foundation plays in the Central Valley.
“The Dolores Huerta Foundation works tirelessly in the Central Valley, to ensure students and parents rights are advanced at the local school district level,” he said. “The grant announced today by Google.org will allow the Huerta Foundation to expand their reach, helping more students and families”