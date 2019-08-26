The city of Bakersfield received more financial good news last week when a report indicated sales tax revenue had exceeded last year’s figure by more than 10 percent once again.
In June, the city reported that sales tax revenue had increased by 14.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in the year prior, and now, the city says second quarter sales tax revenue was 12.3 percent higher than its 2018 counterpart.
The city typically budgets a 2 percent increase into its budgets each year, making the double-digit jump a huge financial boon.
“This is a nice windfall for the city,” said Bakersfield Financial Director Randy McKeegan. “This is an indication that we’ve seen improvement in the economy.”
He said the city had seen increases in sales tax revenue for about five quarters after previously seeing decreases.
Despite the relatively recent jump in sales, the city is expected to continue to operate financially conservatively in case the markets fall.
“We are going to move forward cautiously,” McKeegan said. “We will continue to monitor this quarterly allocation and see if that trend continues.”
The city plans to incorporate the additional revenue into the budget during a mid-year budget adjustment that takes place in December, the middle of the city’s fiscal year.
And for the first time, the city has a good idea of how much money it has earned from the 1 percent sales tax increase.
In April, May and June, the city earned $17.1 million from the tax increase passed by voters in November as Measure N.
That’s on top of the increases in general sales tax revenue that have also taken place over the same period.
Earnings from the 1 percent increase were around 11 percent higher than the city expected, meaning more money can be spent on the projects that have been authorized by Measure N.
In its first full year of implementation, the city budgeted around $71 million in improvements to city services with Measure N funds, including the hiring of 126 new employees, 43 of whom were expected to be police officers.
City staff must bring all funding proposals that use sales tax increase dollars to the Public Safety/Vital Services Oversight Committee before the proposals go to the City Council for final approval.
But before the city considers using the good financial news for long-term planning, it hopes to understand why the increases occurred.
“We just have a number right now,” McKeegan said. “We don’t know what industries really drove that increase and we want to get that information and present it to the city manager’s office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.