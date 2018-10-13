The city of Bakersfield held its Good Neighbor Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday.
Attendees were able to collect resource materials from a variety of community organizations. Free flu shots and health screenings were also available. Many people could be seen walking around with bags of information packets and pamphlets, free items and other goodies.
For children, a petting zoo, obstacle course and face-painting were just some of the activities they could participate in at the festival.
Yvonne Yancy said she came out to see what services were available that could help her as well as her eight children, who she said don’t live with her.
“I wanted to see what would be beneficial to them,” she said. “Also...I’m not going to lie, I’m a drug user. I wanted to see if there’s anything that could help me better myself.”
Christina Lopez came with her two children to the event for the first time on Saturday after she was urged by one of her sons to come.
“I wasn’t expecting it to be such a big event. I think it’s really nice,” she said. “It’s fun to see everyone getting involved and coming together. It’s good that we do these type of these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.