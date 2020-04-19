The outlook only got worse for Bakersfield events designer Oleta Collins.
At the start of the coronavirus crisis, as fewer and fewer people were allowed to gather in one place, more and more of her clients canceled events — weddings, bridal showers, engagement dinners, birthday parties.
Four dozen bookings fell through in two weeks. When things were at their bleakest, staring into a refrigerator full of flowers she no longer needed, Collins saw what she had to do.
She did what a lot of local business owners have done since the pandemic rocked their livelihoods and their lives: She looked beyond herself to help others.
Figuring it would be a while before Bakersfield sees fresh flowers again, the company she owns and created, Flourishing Art, reached out on social media to local hospices, nursing homes and people caring for people who are home-bound or have Alzheimer's disease.
The business ended up giving out more than 175 arrangements during a four-day period in late March. Except for delivery fees to Taft and Shafter, there was no charge for any of it.
"We just opened it up to say, OK, whoever wants to do this, we’re here,” she said.
WIDER MOVEMENT
Many selfless deeds have taken place in the local business community amid an increasingly difficult time for sales.
There are countless instances of companies buying their staffs take-out lunch in an effort to help support a local restaurant on the ropes during California's stay-home order.
Some have taken to promoting neighboring establishments on social media or, in parts of downtown that have experienced problems with vandalism and theft, keeping an eye on other businesses' unguarded storefronts.
"There are some good things that come out of (the crisis)," said Cassie Bittle at KC's Steakhouse, who has helped get word out about other restaurants still operating downtown. "Our sense of community is going to be so much stronger when we come out of this.”
"I think that’s what makes Kern County unique is that when something hits we join together," she added.
COMING TOGETHER
The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have hosted online informational events to update local employers on how stimulus programs and offer other helpful information for surviving the pandemic. The organizations have also worked to promote restaurant members offering curbside service during the economic shutdown.
Donations of food have been a visible reminder of businesses looking out for others in hard times. Many companies have spent their own money and resources putting supplies into the hands of people in need during the crisis.
In one example last week, Los Reyes Market gave milk, eggs, beans and other staples to families of Williams and Casa Loma elementary schools.
It's not just small local businesses helping out. Dignity Health, working with nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief, paid for local restaurant Sonder to prepare 35,000 meals to be at local organizations including the Bakersfield Homeless Center, St. Vincent de Paul Bakersfield, The Mission at Kern County and CityServe.
QUIET GOOD
Some of the good deeds being done are quiet and hard to see.
The owner of Mad Dog Tattoo, Marc DeLeon, closed his shop immediately and put up window bars to keep out criminals. Then he noticed a positive vibe among neighboring businesses downtown and wanted to do his part.
One thing he did was to keep up informal patrols of the downtown area. In addition to that, he and a friend started using DeLeon's pressure-washer to clean up benches and other public areas that have gotten grungy.
"Now we're all just doing for each other instead of just doing for ourselves,” he said.
ATTITUDE CHANGE
What's striking about the way the crisis has played out among downtown businesses is the fast transition from a focus on problems with crime to an optimistic attitude about community, said Melanie Farmer, president and CEO of Downtown Business Association.
The owner of Tina Marie’s Downtown Café, Tina Brown, said she has noticed the shift, too.
Business was drying up fast. At the same time, neighbors who didn't communicate as much before the crisis were suddenly checking up on each other and strengthening their bonds, said said.
Partly out of a feeling of local camaraderie, Brown said, she started buying her meats from another business nearby, Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli.
"I think we’ll all get through it together," she said. "It’s just people need to focus on the positive right now instead of the negative.”
MEANINGFUL GESTURES
Corina Topete, owner-operator of Jerry’s Pizza and Pub, has made a habit lately of buying her staff lunch from a different local restaurant. Sometimes she delivers one of her pizzas to a neighboring business.
She knows it's not much, but lately she has been selling a lot of heart-shaped pizzas, which used to be reserved for Valentine's Day.
She said customers love them. It's like it brightens their day, Topete said.
"Actually it works," she said.
