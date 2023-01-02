Gonzales plans to renew city’s ad-hoc committee on homelessness

After a year of meetings, Bakersfield’s ad-hoc homelessness committee will return next year instead of being allowed to lapse as scheduled, a top city official said Friday.
Ward 1 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who was recently appointed to become vice mayor, said he will reinstate the committee for another year of meetings because of its effectiveness in educating elected officials and the public alike.
“I’m going to renew our committee on homelessness, but we are going to reframe it,” Gonzales said. “It’s going to be the Housing and Homelessness Ad-hoc Committee. We have to build more housing.”
As vice mayor, Gonzales will have control over appointments and creation of ad hoc committees. Members of the new committee will be announced at the first council meeting in January. He said that, right away, city and county leaders are going to reorganize the committee to reflect where they are in terms of dealing with homelessness.
“But then we are really going to drill down on specific strategies with specific timelines, like deadlines,” Gonzales said. “And there’s going to be far more accountability in terms of making sure that all the agencies who are funded through city dollars, who are doing good work, have clear expectations of when this work ought to be completed.”
The committee, which without renewal was set to expire next month, began in December 2021 as a way to strengthen efforts after the city received roughly $12 million in tax money though Measure N. The group was also intended to brainstorm next steps in the city’s plan to house its transient population.
At the committee’s request, the city created an online homelessness hub providing data to the public.
“Another piece of this was the realization that we needed to educate the public on what is happening behind the scenes,” said Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager. “Not just how money is spent but for families to know what resources are available in case they have somebody with a mental health issue or are experiencing poverty.”
Several city officials pointed out that the ad-hoc group marked the first time that many interested parties, including city and Kern County representatives, sat at the same proverbial table to speak candidly about what has become a difficult issue.
Its members included City Council members, a representative from the Bakersfield Police Department and businesses and agencies providing critical services to the homeless population of Bakersfield.
“The first year has been good,” Gonzales said. “It’s really given some of our newer council members who haven’t necessarily been engaged on the issue a good sense of what the city has been doing already.”
Given the issue’s complexity, meetings were divided based on subtopic: review of the city’s homelessness investments, mental health and substance abuse, law enforcement, affordable housing and identification of homeless sub-populations, among others areas of focus.
Officials involved say homelessness in Bakersfield stems from factors including affordable housing, mental health and substance abuse.
“Those three things are what’s driving the majority of individuals to find themselves being unhoused,” Gonzales said.
Now that the city has a basic scaffold for dealing with immediate issues, officials say it's time to tackle mental health and housing head on.
“I have attended two, three meetings this year and for me it has felt good to see that the city has taken a deeper interest in this,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director at The Mission at Kern County. “They're taking interest in mental health and in substance abuse to try to educate themselves on the issue.”
At this point, a major pervading issue is a lack of housing. At any given time, according to city officials, more than a hundred people are on the waitlist for a housing voucher.
“There are a whole host of individuals in our shelters right now who cannot find permanent housing,” Gonzalez said. “But affordable housing is not affordable to build.”
According to Executive Director Stephen Pelz of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, there are 175 affordable housing units under construction and another 350 in the pipeline to be built within the next six to 18 months.
“That’s a significant increase over the average of the last five to 10 years,” Pelz said. “But it’s still not nearly enough to meet demand. It’s great progress but we have a long way to go to catch up with the need for affordable housing in general.”
Gonzales also brought up the recently introduced state Senate Bill 4, which would allow religious institutions — churches, synagogues, mosques — and California nonprofit colleges to build affordable homes on their property, regardless of zoning ordinances and density restrictions.
“So, thankfully, the state is looking at this and I think, vocally, we have to be very creative in trying to find more units as quickly as possible,” Gonzales said. “Because time is of the essence.”
Despite investments in supportive housing and services, the number of people who struggle to stay housed has remained unacceptably high. Officials are determined to see more temporary shelters and subsidized housing built, despite factors Pelz said have doubled the cost of building housing during the past 10 years.
According to data provided by the city’s homelessness hub, upward of 100 people are turned away from the Brundage Lane Navigation Center every week due to lack of available space. In tandem with the center’s $6 million expansion, Gonzales said the next step must be to build more housing.
“I do not want the shelter to be the last stop for people. This is a transitional housing facility for people and we want to focus on moving people into permanent housing,” Gonzales said. “I do not want to wait years and years and years. … We need to find strategies within the next few months.”
City staff say many of the people who refuse help simply cannot comprehend what’s going on, and so the road ahead won’t be easy. If done poorly, homelessness programs have the potential to violate individual rights and pit police and outreach workers against the unhoused and their advocates.
Gonzales said one goal he has in mind for the committee next year is a running list naming Bakersfield’s 50 to 100 “hardest to house” individuals.
“We’re going to take that list and do whatever it takes,” Gonzales said. “It’s only a handful of individuals who are on the streets who are causing a lot of the disturbances in the downtown area. But if we can focus on these individuals and really drill down and identify their specific needs and get them into permanent housing, I think that’s where our effort needs to be … at that individual level.”