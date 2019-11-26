Droves of friends and family attended funeral services on Tuesday for Kern County Sheriff Commander Ian Chandler, who passed away suddenly at the age of 48 on Nov. 17.
The sanctuary of Canyon Hills Assembly of God was nearly packed with mourners, dozens of whom dabbed tears from their eyes throughout the service for a man all believed had been taken too soon.
The parking lot of the church was completely packed, and a line stretched out the church doors before the service began.
“Ian would be embarrassed with a crowd like this,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who was Chandler’s uncle, said during the service.
Youngblood was one of many law enforcement personnel to attend the service. Sheriff’s deputies and command staff in uniform took up an entire section of pews, and many other sworn officers sat throughout the church.
The image that emerged from the highly emotional service was that of a man who touched many lives and left behind a legacy that will last for years.
“Life isn’t measured in length, it's measured in substance,” Youngblood said before tearing up and leaving the stage.
A longtime resident of Bakersfield, Chandler began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1997. He married Melanie Owens in 2001, and many speakers brought up the deep love Chandler felt for his wife.
He once reportedly told singer Carrie Underwood, “How does it feel to be the second prettiest woman in the room?,” during a meeting with the country superstar accompanied by his wife.
“Ian loved Melanie more than anything and Ryan was the apple of his eye,” said Chandler’s father-in-law, Buck Owens Productions General Manager Mel Owens, referring to Chandler’s son.
A family man who enjoyed his job, golf and cruising the neighborhood on his golf cart looking for a dart game, Chandler also held ambitions to run for sheriff after Youngblood's retirement. The county, however, will never get the chance to vote for Chandler.
“I’ve heard from more than one person, ‘Gone too soon,’ and I would have to agree with that,” Sheriff's Chaplain Rick Gildez said.
Following the service, the family held a reception at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace.
Chandler is survived by his parents, his wife and three children.
