Golden Ox on Niles Street will be closing after 28 years of business, Elias Roiniotis, the son of the owner said Thursday.
Roiniotis said the restaurant is scheduled to close down on March 20 after his father was unable to renew the lease on the property.
“We would like to thank the community for all their support over many years,” Roiniotis said.
In addition to the location at 6001 Niles St., two other Golden Ox franchises at Wilson Road and White Lane will remain open in Bakersfield, although they have different owners.
The restaurant serves traditional Mexican and American food, with options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
