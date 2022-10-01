Golden Empire Kiwanis hosts 8th annual car show to support children's charities

The Golden Empire Kiwanis hosted its eighth annual Fall Fling Car Show on Saturday, raising money for children's charities in Kern County.
The car show from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene on Fruitvale Avenue brought dozens of classic rides to the church's parking lot, including a 1929 Ford Model A and a 1959 Chevy Corvette, as well as some unique entries such as a Harley-Davidson that was converted into a hearse.
There were also local vehicle entries that competed in a contest for honors like best in show, as well as Kern County artists who gave dance and musical performances, like the Bakersfield College drum line.
The show also featured vehicles inspired by some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, including a "Jurassic Park" Explorer and Jeep from the most recent chapter in the multibillion-dollar franchise.
The Golden Empire Kiwanis is the local chapter of an international service organization. For more information about its activities and how to get involved, visit goldenempirekiwanis.com.