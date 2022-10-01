 Skip to main content
Golden Empire Kiwanis hosts 8th annual car show to support children's charities

The Golden Empire Kiwanis hosted its eighth annual Fall Fling Car Show on Saturday, raising money for children's charities in Kern County.

The car show from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene on Fruitvale Avenue brought dozens of classic rides to the church's parking lot, including a 1929 Ford Model A and a 1959 Chevy Corvette, as well as some unique entries such as a Harley-Davidson that was converted into a hearse.

