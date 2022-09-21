Golden Empire Gleaners teams up with Fastrip for fundraiser to fight food insecurity

Fastrip stores in Kern County are collecting donations for the Golden Empire Gleaners and The Mission at Kern County starting Monday and continuing until Nov. 4.
Golden Empire Gleaners helps fight food insecurity in Kern County, which boasts one of the nation's highest rates, according to a news release from Gleaners.
Throughout the year, the Gleaners and the Mission work together to feed those in Kern County that suffer from food insecurity. The Mission picks up food daily that the Gleaners cannot distribute, and The Mission prepares up to 900 meals per day with these types of local in-kind donations.
All donations received will stay in Kern County and benefit both nonprofits, according to organizers.
Through their combined efforts, the two organizations feed thousands each month: The Gleaners provides food for 12,000 individuals per month and The Mission serves over 200,000 meals per year, according to the release.