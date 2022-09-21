 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golden Empire Gleaners teams up with Fastrip for fundraiser to fight food insecurity

20200422-bc-foodbanks (copy)

Golden Empire Gleaners volunteers Rey Gutierrez and Charon Jackson wait for the next drive-up customer at their warehouse on 30th Street in this Californian file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Fastrip stores in Kern County are collecting donations for the Golden Empire Gleaners and The Mission at Kern County starting Monday and continuing until Nov. 4.

Golden Empire Gleaners helps fight food insecurity in Kern County, which boasts one of the nation's highest rates, according to a news release from Gleaners.

Coronavirus Cases