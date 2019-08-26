The Gold Star Mothers and Families joined Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, on the floor of the State Assembly on Monday to witness the passage of a resolution that designates Sept. 29 as Gold Star Mothers’ and Family Day in California.
The resolution, ACR 61, which was authored by Salas, passed the Assembly unanimously with bipartisan support.
“In recognizing Gold Star Mothers and Families, we honor the memory of fallen soldiers who sacrificed everything to protect our freedom,” Salas said in a news release. “This incredible network of support is a testament to the strength and patriotism of our gold star families.”
The United States has been observing Gold Star Mothers’ Day since 1936. The day serves as an opportunity for the country to honor the mothers who lost their sons or daughters during war.
“Gold Star Families creates a bond so that we know we are not alone,” Karen Galyan, a member of the Bakersfield chapter of the Gold Star Mothers said in a news release. “The biggest fear for gold star families is that our children will be forgotten. Having the Assembly dictate Sept. 29 as Gold Star Mothers’ and Family’s Day is a huge honor and reinforces that our children’s memory and legacy will continue on."
The resolution will next be taken up by the State Senate.
