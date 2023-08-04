Elizabeth Graff burst into tears upon seeing her wedding venue at the California Living Museum transformed from a dirt lot into a secluded nature spot offering expansive views of Kern’s foothills and river.
Graff and her then-fiance, Jeff, knew they wanted a short engagement upon him popping the question in November 2022. It happened just that way when Graff got married in May. She was the first to host her wedding at the wildlife rehabilitation center’s new wedding venue, The Willows at CALM.
Up to 250 guests can celebrate at the 14-acre venue dotted with Palo Verde and Desert Willow trees and shrubs such as elderberry, morning glory, honeysuckle, wild lilac and malo, according to a news release from Kern County Superintendent of Schools, of which CALM is part. Partygoers can slip away to exclusively visit exhibits because CALM will close to outsiders.
“Having … just the nature and the wildlife brings the magic together,” Graff, an employee of CALM, said Friday. “It sets it apart from other venues.”
Graff recalled watching the transformation as The Willows was constructed. Everyone worried about increased flows to the Kern River, but Graff never worried.
She was right not to — it seemed like within a week, the dirt was swept away to be replaced by concrete and grass.
“It was incredible to witness,” Graff added.
Creating additional spaces within CALM for the community has been a goal for Director Meg Maitland since she was hired for the job. Families come to explore the grounds with their kids, but now couples can celebrate their love, she added.
Graff added visitors have a more personalized experience with CALM when celebrating their special day. Animals act differently when it's more quiet.
The atmosphere completely transformed when the sun started to set and the lights turned on against the backdrop of the hills, she added. Greenery and gorgeous plants were strategically placed to create a feeling of seclusion from the rest of CALM.
“It was just really very picturesque,” Graff said.
Couples may choose from three wedding venue packages that each offer exclusive zoo access, an on-site wedding coordinator, 4:30 to 10 p.m. site rental, tables, chairs and linens.
The all-inclusive package, called The Wildflower, costs $30,000 and includes a four-course dinner and DJ. There are two other packages, called The Hibiscus totaling $15,000 and The Poppy costing $10,000. Every dollar goes back to supporting CALM’s efforts, according to its staff.
The Willows, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, will host a grand opening at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 during which interested people may take a tour of the venue and meet with staff. RSVP by emailing elgraff@kern.org or calling 661-524-7416.
Visit their Instagram page at @thewillowsatcalm
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.