Elizabeth Graff burst into tears upon seeing her wedding venue at the California Living Museum transformed from a dirt lot into a secluded nature spot offering expansive views of Kern’s foothills and river.

Graff and her then-fiance, Jeff, knew they wanted a short engagement upon him popping the question in November 2022. It happened just that way when Graff got married in May. She was the first to host her wedding at the wildlife rehabilitation center’s new wedding venue, The Willows at CALM.

