Kern High School District's 19th comprehensive high school finally has an official name attached to it: Del Oro High School.
The Board of Trustees was presented with an updated list of nine potential names during its meeting Monday after it decided to give the public more time to suggest names. Del Oro, meaning "of gold," was one of the new ones revealed at the meeting.
Originally, the top eight recommended names from the Screening Committee of Naming Facilities that were presented to the board in September included Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker and Mary K. Shell.
The board was scheduled to vote on a name Oct. 7, but several trustees felt it was necessary to drop each of the suggestions referencing an individual and give the community more time to suggest non-proper names. Prosperity, Victory, Panama and Tacoma were kept in the running.
The five new names revealed Monday were Carver Heights, Del Oro, Pioneer, Skyline and Veteran’s Memorial.
The Screening Committee provided an explanation for each of the suggestions. For Del Oro, KHSD Director of Business Kenny Seals said, "it's a reference to the Golden Empire and honors the history of gold, oil and agriculture production in Kern County. Perhaps a nod to the golden sunrises over the nearby mountains."
Carver Heights refers to a time in the 1940s and 1950s when the area around Cottonwood Road and Panama Lane was known as Carversville-Crystal Heights, a low-income community made up of African-Americans, seasonal and migrant workers.
Pioneer refers to those who are the first to do something such as develop something new, Skyline recognizes the mountain range rising to the east of the school and Veteran's Memorial is in honor of those who fought for their country, Seals added.
When it came time for a vote, board members gave their top three picks. Some trustees said they were "fairly indifferent" to most of the selections, but Del Oro was a favorite among all.
"I like Del Oro, I think that's very catchy and means a lot to the Golden Empire," Trustee Jeff Flores said.
Prosperity was another one of his picks because it "exudes confidence and positivity and we want our students to prosper."
Trustee Cynthia Brakeman said she was "totally against" Panama as an option.
"We have a Panama school district, we have a Panama school, so I think to name our high school Panama, we're asking for confusion," she said.
Brakeman added that looking ahead, "I think it's going to become increasingly more difficult to name our schools as we add more" to the district.
There is already a Del Oro High School in Loomis, Calif. Bakersfield High School faced off against the school in football state playoffs in recent years.
The submissions had to follow the KHSD Superintendent’s Screening Committee for the Naming of New Facilities criteria, which included being free from biases, prejudices, political or religious connotations and taking into consideration location, community and local heritage. At a previous meeting, Seals said the committee used a variety of factors to narrow the submissions, including longevity, region, mascot, duplication and practicality of the initials.
The 250,000-square-foot school will be located at the northeast corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road and construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2020. It is set to open by August 2022 and is estimated to serve up to 2,500 students.
It is the first comprehensive KHSD school to be built since Mira Monte and Independence high schools opened in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.