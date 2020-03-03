Incumbent Karen Goh quickly distanced herself from her closest challenger for mayor of Bakersfield in early election results Tuesday.
With 115 of 262 precincts reporting, Goh had almost 84 percent of the votes as compared with Gregory Tatum's 10.7 percent. Neither of the other two candidates had more than 6 percent, according to the Kern County Elections office.
To win the election outright, a candidate must get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face each other in November's general election.
Goh enjoyed strong name recognition among voters, having served as a Kern County supervisor; she also is CEO of local nonprofit Garden Pathways. Goh became mayor after emerging from a field of 25 candidates in 2016 and defeating former homebuilder Kyle Carter in a runoff.
There were two other mayoral contenders on the ballot — both of whom ran for the position previously — and one write-in candidate.
The candidates listed on the ballot were Tatum, an Army veteran and pastor for Change Community Church, and filmmaker Joseph Caporali.
The write-in candidate was Mark Hudson, a small business owner.
In early results, Caporali had 5.7 percent of the vote and Hudson had no votes.
