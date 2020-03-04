For Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, the hard work paid off.
Goh pummeled her opponents in the mayor's race — filmmaker Joseph Caporali and local pastor Gregory Tatum — capturing a resounding 83.6 percent of the vote, according to unofficial elections results Wednesday on the Kern County Elections Department's website. The second-highest voter-getter was Tatum with 10 percent of the vote and then Caporali with about 6 percent.
Apparently, voters liked what they saw in Goh's first four years in the post.
"I'm so honored to have such a strong showing of support by the voters for me to continue the work I believe in," Goh said Wednesday by email. "I look forward to working together with the many people who care deeply about our wonderful city."
Goh, who was voted into office in 2016 in a mayor's race featuring a record-shattering 25 candidates, is known to scurry from ribbon-cuttings to meetings with dignitaries all day long, and then work into the wee hours of the night.
While Bakersfield mayors typically perform ceremonial duties, promote the city and cast tie-breaking votes at City Council meetings, Goh has also become heavily involved in working to find solutions to homelessness. The Bakersfield native is also president and CEO of local nonprofit Garden Pathways.
In the mayor's race, a candidate must get 50 percent of the vote plus one to win the seat outright in the primary. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face each other in November's general election.
Which means Goh can immediately get back to work.
