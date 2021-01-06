Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Councilwoman Patty Gray were sworn into office during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Goh was reelected to her second term in March 2020, and will serve until 2025.
Gray will succeed outgoing Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who retired at the end of last year. Gray's term will last until 2024.
The ceremony had limited capacity due to COVID-19 concerns.
Goh said during the ceremony she would continue to address homelessness and "be a champion for systemic change" in mental health and with those suffering from addiction.
"Let's continue to work together for our safe streets, our clean neighborhoods, our revitalized downtown," Goh said. "Let's work together until we get this community that we really want, the community that God has ordained for us."
Gray said becoming a councilwoman was the most surreal experience she'd had in her life.
"To even think that I would be sitting here representing this great city, it wouldn't have been something that I would have dreamed of," she said. "But I'm very, very honored to be here."