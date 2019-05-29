A GoFundMe account has been created and a memorial will take place on Cal State Bakersfield's campus Friday for an adviser who died from complications during childbirth last week.
Sarah O'Steen McArthur worked in the School of Social Sciences and Education Advising Center, according to a campus memo from CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. Her husband, Marshall McArthur, is the outdoor adventures coordinator at the Student Recreation Center.
On May 21, O'Steen McArthur went into labor and arrived at Mercy Southwest Hospital, according to a GoFundMe account set up by The McArthur Family. She died during childbirth.
Their child, Margaret Charles McArthur, is reportedly healthy and "absolutely beautiful."
The GoFundMe was set up for "Marshall’s immediate financial needs" which include funeral costs, travel and baby supplies, according to the account.
As of Wednesday, $73,815 of the $85,000 goal was raised. People can donate to the account at www.gofundme.com/support-for-marshall-mcarthur.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Alumni Park at CSUB.
