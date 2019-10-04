The American Heart Association's Go Red Por tu Corazon movement will return to Kern County on Sunday, according to a press release.
The event is the American Heart Association's bilingual campaign that helps celebrate the passion, energy and power of Latinas who have come together to end heart disease, according to the release.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Youth Center, located at 900 H. St., according to the release.
There will be free workshops on chronic disease awareness and education. The workshop will be offered in Spanish, according to the release.
A second free event will take place later on from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the same location. It will discuss health and wellness resources, hold cooking demonstrations, high blood pressure and body mass index screenings, fitness demonstration, and more. The lecture will be in Spanish with the option of translation through headsets for English speakers, according to the release.
