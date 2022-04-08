Go Red for Women luncheon makes long-awaited return at Bakersfield Country Club

Brenda McMurtrey may be a nurse, but that didn't ease the pain of her experience with heart disease.
"You don't want to know too much, because sometimes ignorance is bliss," McMurtrey said. "So it was frustrating that I wasn't being heard by my physician, and then when I found the right physician, I was treated very quickly, and really, it's added at least 30 years of my life."
Encouraging women to take control of their heart health is the goal of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative, which hosted its first in-person luncheon since 2019 at the Bakersfield Country Club on Friday.
McMurtrey was one of five survivors and one heart surgeon featured in an informational gallery that will be displayed at businesses and medical facilities.
"It's pretty humbling, actually," McMurtrey said, "because I just think it's so important as women to advocate for ourselves, and advocate for our health, and we don't tend to do that."
Local firms populated a plaza with booths promoting the roles they play in heart health.
"It's nice to connect, (to) be able to see the organizations that we've been talking to via phone and via email for a while," said Jodi Moore of the Centre for Neuro Skills, which drew visitors to its table with a "The Price Is Right"-style Plinko board.
Vendors who leverage word of mouth were particularly grateful for the in-person audience.
"It's amazing," said Lara Popkin, marketing specialist for Houchin Community Blood Bank. "A lot of our business and what we do is community-based ... getting to actually talk to people and stress the importance of donating blood, or if you know anybody who can donate blood, reaching out so that it gives back to the community."
Strokes were also a focus. One activity challenged participants to paint with their nondominant hand. Michele Shain, senior director of cardiovascular and neuroscience services for Memorial Hospital, suggested monitoring symptoms using the acronym FAST (face, arms, speech, time).
For cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of men and women nationwide, she said to watch for intense chest or left-arm pain, but also lesser-known symptoms like jaw pain and nausea.
"You can educate yourself," Shain said, "so that you can then educate your family and your friends and your community."
Beyond its informative purpose, the event featured an exultant red fashion show, an opportunity for local women to, as Shain put it, "strut their stuff" across the stage.
"People that we work with within the community on cardiovascular disease, they're humble people," Shain said. "So it's fun to see them kind of showing off a little bit."