 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Go & Do: Aerospace Valley Air Show this weekend

CTY1014 Air show adv.jpg

A surprise addition to the lineup for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo is the Lockheed Martin Darkstar, the supposedly hypersonic aircraft flown by Tom Cruise in the opening of this summer’s “Top Gun: Maverick” film.

 Photo courtesy of Edwards Air Force Base

EDWARDS AFB — The stage is set for the Aerospace Valley Air Show this Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base.

It is the first time in 13 years the storied base has hosted the public, and organizers are ensuring it will be memorable. The flight line and skies will be filled with nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, along with aircraft from NASA, Scaled Composites, a variety of aerobatic performers and many more.

Coronavirus Cases