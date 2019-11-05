Founder and Executive Director at Global Family Care Network Jennifer Jensen has been appointed by President Donald Trump to the Public Private Partnership Advisory Council on Human Trafficking, according to a news release.
The appointment comes as a reflection on the accomplishments of Jensen's team locally and around the world, according to the release.
To date the organization has served 180,000 children in communities targeted by traffickers, according to the release.
