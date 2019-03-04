Assemblyman Vince Fong named Global Family Care Network Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Jensen as the 34th District’s 2018 Woman of the Year.
Global Family Care Network is a Bakersfield nonprofit organization that protects children and preserves families in eight countries worldwide along with the state of California.
“Enough cannot be said about Jennifer’s tireless dedication to protecting our children in our community and around the world,” Fong said in a statement. “I am so honored to name Jennifer as our Woman of the Year because her profound work is a light and source of hope for so many women and children who are in the most desperate of circumstances.”
Jensen has lived in five countries over the last 20 years, creating a family-based model for protecting children in those countries.
One of her projects, the Daughter Project, focuses on sexually exploited and trafficked children. To date, 1,700 children have been restored to their families and 1,200 girls have been cared for by Global Family’s shelters.
“From our start here in Kern County, we has grown to help children and families locally and globally who are victims of trafficking and abuse” Jensen said in a statement. “It has been my life’s greatest privilege to help serve the neediest in our local community with like-minded individuals who care so much for these children and their families. I am so honored to be recognized as the Woman of the Year and hope to bring more education and attention to our mission.”
Assemblywomen Bev Hansen and Sally Tanner founded Woman of the Year in 1987. It is meant to celebrate California women’s contributions to society.
Each year, the women are recognized in a formal ceremony on the floors of the state senate and assembly.
