In his final meeting, Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason hoped to highlight the honor of public service.
“It’s a job as being a citizen of this country, and a citizen of this county, to take an active role in some part of your life to participate for the government that has blessed you with so much,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Whatever you do, the citizens of our country all need to recognize it’s an obligation to perform something, do something, contribute somewhere, and it’s an honor to do that.”
After eight years, Gleason is retiring. He called the decision not to run for a third term extremely hard, but the right one. He is leaving on his own terms, and his successor, Phillip Peters, works as his district director.
“I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the team of Kern County, from the department heads, to the middle managers to the grunts who are out there doing the work,” Gleason said. “Frequently I’m amazed at the challenges that we have come through in my short tenure.”
Since becoming a supervisor in 2012, Gleason has overseen some trying times for his district. The county has been plagued with budget troubles, which could seem routine when compared to the 2019 earthquakes that hit Ridgecrest hard and the Erskine Fire, which ravaged parts of Gleason’s district.
Not to mention the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Gleason has been praised for his leadership. His colleagues praised him Tuesday for his straightforwardness and honest decision-making.
“Mick, to me you epitomize the American spirit,” said Supervisor Leticia Perez. “I’ve observed you for at least a decade and I can attest that you are a good-faith player, that you always acted in the interest of the public and you did it with incredible class and grace.”
As part of his last meeting, supervisors bestowed Gleason with a resolution honoring him for his service to District 1. He also received a proclamation from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and the area’s four local representatives — Assemblymen Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, along with Senators Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield and Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger — also issued a resolution to Gleason.
With honor a theme of his final remarks, Gleason said his goodbyes with a reminder that serving the public is more than just a profession.
“We forget that serving in the government in some capacity is an honor and it is an obligation,” he said, “and we should all express that and demonstrate that.”