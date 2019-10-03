Thirty-five years of service will suffice for Kern County 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason. It's time, he says, for the grandkids.
This week the retired Navy captain and China Lake commanding officer said he won’t be seeking another term in office.
“I think it’s just time to go,” Gleason said. “I’ve done two terms, eight years, and I’m satisfied that I had a positive impact on Kern County.”
That doesn't mean he doesn't have a few remaining goals, such as achieving better economic cooperation between Kern County's valley and desert halves.
The decision to step down from office after this term was a hard but clear one for Gleason and wife Robynn.
“Our family is growing and we have grandkids coming along, so there were other things we want to focus on,” said Gleason, who, between his time in the Navy and as a county supervisor, has served 35 years.
Gleason defeated former state senator Roy Ashburn in November 2012 to win the seat vacated by Jon McQuiston. Eight candidates had vied for the seat in the primary.
Prior to that, Gleason served 27 years in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot and eventually commanding officer of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, from which he retired as a captain. Following retirement, he took senior program manager with General Dynamics and helped launch the China Lake Alliance.
Gleason entered office at a time when Kern County’s economy was still riding the boom of high oil prices, but he would also face challenges with budgetary issues like the Kern Medical Center’s deficit.
He’s also helped preside over the implementation of the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority following the passage of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in 2014.
In addition to finishing the IWVGA’s sustainability plan, Gleason said he wants to drive home the vision of better relations between west and east Kern.
“A unified Kern is something that is achievable and something that is beneficial to all constituents throughout Kern County and the state of California,” he said.
Scott O’Neil, executive director for the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corp., has been stressing the importance of east Kern’s economic strength and Gleason, a close ally, agrees. East Kern holds potential for renewable energy in the form of solar and wind and a strong aerospace and defense industry leveraged by Mojave Air and Spaceport, China Lake, Edwards Air Force Base and NASA Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center.
Gleason noted the district’s resiliency, pointing to the 2016 Erskine Fire that ravaged the Kern River Valley. He said the same applies to efforts shown in Ridgecrest following the July 4-5 earthquakes. The base at China Lake sustained an estimated $4.1 billion in damage, and Gleason notes that west Kern can benefit economically from participating in its recovery.
Gleason said the dynamics of the county economy are changing. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is prepared to roll out stricter regulations on the county’s oil industry and agriculture as a whole may be changed by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
In his seven years, Gleason contributed greatly to the county’s transformation. First was the situation at Kern Medical Center, the public hospital that had become a source of financial distress for the county. After troubles came to light, the board fired KMC CEO Paul Hensler and in November 2013 hired Mercy Hospital CEO Russell Judd to replace him. Judd brought on his own team and oversaw KMC's transition from a county department to the semi-autonomous Kern County Hospital Authority in July 2016.
The second issue that forced change in Kern County was the collapse of oil market prices between mid-2014 and 2016. The county derived a large portion of its tax revenue from the oil industry; when a barrel of oil went from nearly $100 to $40, revenue also began to plummet.
“That caused a massive change in our budget that we had to solve,” Gleason said. The county implemented a four-year spending plan that promoted consolidation of services.
“We’re just now crawling out of it and it’s amazing that we’ve crawled out of it without reductions in service and we are better operation because of it,” Gleason said. “The step was the crash of the oil market and the end result was a learner, more efficient government.”
Gleason's district changed after the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund won a federal lawsuit against the county in February 2018, forcing the county to re-draw the maps. As a result, Gleason’s district lost Delano, Shafter and McFarland, which were incorporated into David Couch’s old, now-redrawn District 4.
Gleason, meanwhile picked up southwest Bakersfield, including parts of Rosedale, which have very active voters.
The retired Navy captain has never shied away from his feelings on the ruling, calling the re-districting a “gerrymandering of the map” to form minority districts that reflect Kern’s significant Latino population. Gleason maintains that MALDEF misses the point and that most people, regardless of race, “just want to be Americans."
Gleason said whoever replaces him as First District Supervisor will need to understand the entire First District, which runs from Rosedale in Bakersfield through Kern River Valley and into East Kern, including the Indian Wells Valley, Ridgecrest and Johannesburg.
“This job, especially for District One, just requires a lot of energy because there is a lot of traveling involved,” Gleason said. “There’s a lot of people you’ve got to get to know and a lot of different ways of thinking, cultures and economies.”
He noted that while it would be nice to have someone from East Kern take over, it was unlikely to happen.
Gleason has no immediate plans to relocate from Ridgecrest. He and Robynn, however, have grandchildren in both Seattle and Phoenix.
“We like Ridgecrest,” he said. He added this won’t be a full-time retirement.
“I’ve got to do something, man,” he said. “It’s too early too tell, but I’m sure that there are plenty of opportunities."
He added with a laugh, “I think I’m going to try out for the senior PGA Tour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.