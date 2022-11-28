Giving Tuesday: Make a dent locally in a campaign with millions of participants

Topics that divide people could fill this entire newspaper and more — politics, religion, race, culture, music tastes, delectable foods, fashionable clothing and on and on.
But there is one simple truth uniting humanity: Every child deserves a place to feel safe, to connect and to belong.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County exists to fulfill this need and is partaking in the global campaign termed Giving Tuesday. It’s a day designed to unearth “radical generosity” by funneling people’s generosity into an effort to transform the planet.
Millions worldwide participate by giving to charities providing vital functions. Here are a few local nonprofits partaking in the campaign and how to give.
Boys & Girls Clubs
More than 10,000 children are helped annually through this nonprofit at 69 traditional and school-based sites in Kern County. It has been serving children and youth here since 1966.
“Boys & Girls Clubs help kids achieve great futures by providing a safe and fun space, an engaging club experience and caring professionals to guide them,” according to Maggie Cushine, the director of grants management and program facilitation.
Donors may go to https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/givingtuesday or call Ed Jacobs, director of development, at 661-325-3730 ext. 242.
In-person donations can be dropped off at 801 Niles St. or sent by mail at PO Box Bin 5J, Bakersfield CA 93385.
Other methods of donation include providing stocks or property; joining Club 66, the monthly giving program; considering the nonprofit when legacy or estate planning; or sponsoring an event, after-school program or a summer day camp.
Houchin Community Blood Bank
Every two seconds someone in the world needs blood, according to Houchin Community Blood Bank.
This need is why the blood bank is requesting people donate blood this season. Residents can donate every 56 days, which is a community service itself.
“Giving Tuesday is a reminder to all of us that when you give, people live, whether that is right here in our community or across the globe,” Houchin’s marketing manager Rachel Nettleton wrote in an email.
Spread the word to family and friends if you can't donate blood yourself due to a precluded condition.
Donors can make an appointment at https://hcbb.com/schedule/
Kern Community Foundation
Find a list of local nonprofits by going to kernfoundation.org. Nonprofits include the arts, culture, health, education and youth development, environment, animals, human services and much more.
These local nonprofits could ask for monetary donations, food and gifts throughout the holiday season.
American Red Cross
Military members suffering. Patients who need blood. Disaster victims who've lost everything.
These people will all be helped by the American Red Cross when its volunteers respond to tragedies. Every gift made on Nov. 29 will be matched by the Coca-Cola company up to $250,000, according to Robert Schumann, a senior regional philanthropy officer with American Red Cross, Central Valley Chapter.
Individuals can also make a tax-deductible donation in the name of a friend, family or other special someone’s name during this holiday season.
Dave Wagner, a media relations volunteer with the Pacific Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross, added $50 can provide a hot meal and snacks to 50 people, or $25 can pay for five blankets to ward off cold when sleeping an emergency shelter.
Signing up to volunteer is also another way to give. Volunteer opportunities exist in Bakersfield or Kern County and can be found here: redcross.org/volunteernow.
Donations can be made online at RedCross.org/donation or by calling 1-800-435-7669. They can be mailed to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development
The Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development, or FIELD, offers free education to Latino adults in underserved rural communities and has trained thousands to help them get on a path to good paying careers.
Just $3 will make a difference, FIELD wrote in a news release. Donate here: bit.ly/3UhCldo.