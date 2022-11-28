 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giving Tuesday: Make a dent locally in a campaign with millions of participants

Food ef7a8884-e3ab-40fa-a5f1-7334e22a54fa (copy)

Volunteers support the MLK Community Initiative's food drive next to the MLK Community Center on California Avenue in Bakersfield in February.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Topics that divide people could fill this entire newspaper and more — politics, religion, race, culture, music tastes, delectable foods, fashionable clothing and on and on.

But there is one simple truth uniting humanity: Every child deserves a place to feel safe, to connect and to belong.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget