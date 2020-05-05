GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. We're launching #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity to take place on May 5, 2020, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community. We've created a directory to help you find organizations, events, and ways to give back in your own community. https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me
