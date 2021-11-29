Giving Tuesday is about worldwide generosity, but focusing it locally is a great idea

Volunteers from CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County — are crucial, juvenile court judges say, in providing reports and vital information to the court. Through weekly contact with children who are living in group homes or foster care, these volunteer advocates learn more about the history of the children, their educational and emotional issues, services they may need and bad influences they may be exposed to.
And sometimes, the CASA volunteers just bring them a hug.
But CASA of Kern County could not exist without the volunteers who become court-appointed advocates and the givers who donate gas cards or monetary support to keep the nonprofit alive and well, said Sabrina Campbell, CASA's community outreach coordinator.
"We exist because of the people willing to volunteer their time and the people who donate," Campbell said.
Today, Nov. 30, is Giving Tuesday, described as a global generosity movement designed to unleash the power of generosity around the world. Created in 2012 as a simple idea, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good and invites people to give what they can to create systemic change.
For those who think globally but give locally, here's a short list of local organizations, like CASA, that depend upon the kindness of givers.
CASA of Kern County
"There's a huge waitlist of children who need to be paired with an advocate," Campbell said. But for those who want to help but can't make that commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month as an advocate, there's a convenient "donate" button at the organization's website at kerncasa.org.
You can also make a gas gift card donation for the current CASA volunteers who make their rounds across Kern County. Last year alone, CASA volunteers drove more than 50,000 miles to visit with their CASA children.
Community Action Partnership of Kern
The Community Action Partnership of Kern, often shortened to CAP-K, is Kern County’s official anti-poverty agency and administers 16 programs aimed at meeting children, families and individuals at their point of need.
CAPK's mission is to "address underlying causes of poverty, alleviate the effects, and promote dignity and self-sufficiency in the communities we serve," Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator James Burger said in an email.
The organization pursues that mission, in Kern County and several other California counties, by providing early childhood education, financial services, utility and rent assistance, health and nutrition education, food and other resources, homeless services, youth centers in Bakersfield and Shafter and more. Lots more.
CAPK's Warm for Winter campaign is all about getting warm winter jackets for residents at Kern County’s M Street Navigation Center, which is operated by CAPK. As little as $20 can help M Street buy a coat for one of its residents.
Donate here: www.capk.org/m-street-navigation-center
To donate to other CAPK programs, go to capk.org/get-involved.
Oildale Community Action Team
OCAT may be small, but it's mighty. It's mission is to assist people in the community in triumphing over life's obstacles by giving them the tools they need to bring hope back into their lives. Through partnerships with law and code enforcement, graffiti abatement efforts, Garden Pathways and other churches and organizations, the nonprofit is working to restore its community.
"You go out and make those connections," said OCAT President Donna Clopton, whose small army of volunteers helps clean drug paraphernalia out of neighborhood parks, paints over unsightly graffiti and brings people together to take pride in the community.
OCAT accepts donations via PayPal at oildaleaction@gmail.com or checks can be mailed to OCAT, 3300 Floral Meadow Drive, Oildale, 93308.
CityServe Bakersfield
This nonprofit is not quite 4 years old, and yet, in that short amount of time, it has taken the city by storm, or more accurately, by compassion and organization.
The core of its mission is to reach into broken neighborhoods where churches are located and to resource churches to help meet the needs of those around them, while building relationships and bringing help and hope in a tangible way. CityServe offers not only resources such as basic need items, but also works in meeting food insecurity needs, life-skills development and, along with Bakersfield College, brings noncredit classes for workforce development to those who need it most.
"This time of year, the need is always greater for families who are struggling," said Pastor Robin Robinson, CityServe's community development and church engagement coordinator.
"That need is even greater this year due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic," she said.
Giving is easy. Simply go to CityServebakersfield.com and scroll to the "Donate" link.