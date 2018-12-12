Visit the U.S. Postal Service's mail and parcel sorting facility on Pegasus Drive and you might wonder why the sorting machines, fork lifts and conveyor belts aren't managed by elves.
Holiday gifts by the tens of thousands are passing through the busy facility daily, with nearly 100,000 parcels expected to be processed by the crews on these busiest days of the year.
"We process incoming and outgoing parcels," said Mary Haskins, manager of distribution operations.
"The outgoing goes to the world. The incoming is from the world to us."
But packaging is key. Brown paper packages tied up with string are a no-go when you want that fruit cake and Champagne bottle to reach Aunt Gertie intact for Christmas.
Instead, go with packing tape and at least two inches of professional-grade bubble wrap, packing peanuts or product-specific styrofoam surrounding fragile items.
Supervisor Henry Olivar calls it "cushion."
"Don't pack four bottles of wine in a box with no cushion," he said.
Here are some quick tips and deadlines to help you make sure packages get there on time.
Shipping services such as the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service have made it easier than ever to make shipping labels, schedule pickups and track packages online.
And many online retailers offer their own shipping deals and allow you to send gifts directly to recipients.
But planning ahead is still a must because shipping volume spikes the closer we get to Christmas. Sooner is almost always better.
The USPS offered some perennial packing advice:
• Double-check the addresses and make sure you put a return address on your package. USPS sees a lot of Christmas cards that never reach their destinations because addressees have moved during the year. Double-check the ZIP code. One transposed number can send the package in the wrong direction.
• Sturdy cardboard boxes designed for shipping are your best bet. Don't use boxes or packages that have hazardous material markings. Old bleach boxes, for example, are not shippable.
• Seal baked goods in airtight containers and, for obvious reasons, you may want to avoid frosting.
• Insurance is often a good idea.
