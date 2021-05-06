Give Big Kern sees a record-breaking year

Give Big Kern — the countywide online day of giving to nonprofit organizations — brought in $831,725 to benefit 129 participating groups, the Kern Community Foundation announced Thursday.
That's an increase of 13 percent over last year's $738,518 in donations, according to the foundation.
“Year after year, the results of Give Big Kern illustrate the giving spirit of our community, as well as the amazing efforts of our nonprofit partners,” Foundation President and CEO Kristen Beall Watson said in a news release. “It is truly inspiring to see the resilience of so many of these organizations that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Our hats are off to everyone who came together to celebrate this wonderful place we call home.”
In a news release, the foundation highlighted these records:
• It was the first year one of the recipients — Bakersfield Angels, a nonprofit that helps foster families, children and youth — raised more than $100,000. It received $147,926 in donations.
• It was the first time every participating agency received donations.
• This year had the most donors, at 3,402, which is a 9 percent increase over last year's 3,122 individual donors.
Give Big Kern is held the first Tuesday in May and is known as "One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County."