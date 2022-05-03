Give Big Kern rallies for donations on its last day

Give Big Kern, an initiative to raise money for nonprofits, hosted a series of events Tuesday to encourage residents to pledge hours and money for local organizations.
The crowdfunding campaign coordinated by the Kern Community Foundation raised $548,746 by 6 p.m. from 1,911 donors benefiting 118 organizations.
Last year, the program garnered $831,725 from 3,402 donors to help 129 participating groups, and was the highest amount raised by the initiative since its inception. In 2020, Give Big Kern raised $738,508 from 3,122 benefactors, higher than the $430,000 the event generated in 2019, according to previous reporting by The Californian.
Cristina Camacho, community network coordinator at Kern Community Foundation, said the organization hopes to receive more money than last year’s effort, but added the focus is on the nonprofits and the ability to use the dollars for their operations and buildings.
“Any dollar that gets donated is a win for us,” Camacho said.
Nonprofits such as CASA of Kern County, the Hina Patel Foundation, Independence Through GRACE and Aspiranet attended a press conference Tuesday morning at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield as part of a last-minute push to solicit support.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh proclaimed Tuesday as “Give Big Kern Day” and the nonprofits pitched to residents the importance of their donations, Camacho said.
Camacho noted the nonprofits were excited Tuesday morning to return to an in-person drive for the first time since the pandemic began.
The donors, nonprofits and various community members gathered Friday at Temblor Brewing Community to countdown the end of Give Big Kern, which concluded its donations midnight Tuesday.
The official numbers of Give Big Kern will not be finalized until later this week, Camacho said. Residents can still give monetary donations Wednesday at https://www.givebigkern.org. These dollars will not count toward the prizes given to nonprofits for their fundraising efforts.
Independence Through GRACE, a faith-based organization helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, received $110,672.10 from 126 donors as of 6 p.m., which was looking to come in as the largest amount donated to a nonprofit this year. Bakersfield Angels, a group helping foster children and their families, garnered the most money last year with $147,926.