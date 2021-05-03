Give Big Kern is Tuesday

Give Big Kern kicks off its annual day of giving on Tuesday.
Held on the first Tuesday of every May, Give Big Kern has become an important resource for local nonprofits, especially as fundraising has become difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which is run by Kern Community Foundation, has grown since it began in 2016, and organizers hope to raise $1 million this year for the first time ever. Nonprofits from across the county participate, hoping to fund activities and programs throughout the year with funds raised from the event.
“This is about unleashing the collective giving potential of everybody and anybody in Kern County who wants to give to charities,” said Kern Community Foundation Director of Community Impact Louis Medina. “The minimum donation is five dollars, which is very affordable to most people. It provides an opportunity for everybody who wants to give.”
Taking place online this year, visit givebigkern.org to participate.
“It’s fun,” Medina added. “You can see right away how your dollars get added.”
Those interested in volunteering can also sign up through the Give Big Kern site. Many nonprofits are in particular need of volunteers after COVID-19 resulted in people signing up to volunteer less.