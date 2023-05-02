 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give Big Kern is here, collecting funds and volunteer hours

Tuesday is the day, Kern. But so is the rest of the month. At 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, representatives from several nonprofits throughout the county gathered around the Bakersfield Liberty Bell to ring in the start of Give Big Kern.

On the first Tuesday in May, organizers celebrate the annual Give Big Kern, a monthlong affair of philanthropy by which the community can donate to a wide variety of local charities.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases