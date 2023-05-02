Give Big Kern is here, collecting funds and volunteer hours

Tuesday is the day, Kern. But so is the rest of the month. At 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, representatives from several nonprofits throughout the county gathered around the Bakersfield Liberty Bell to ring in the start of Give Big Kern.
On the first Tuesday in May, organizers celebrate the annual Give Big Kern, a monthlong affair of philanthropy by which the community can donate to a wide variety of local charities.
This annual affair is organized by Kern Community Foundation, which has used the event since 2016 to raise more than $3 million as well as increase support and visibility for nonprofits in Kern County. The group was recognized for its efforts in 2019, 2020 and 2022 as the winner of the Beautiful Bakersfield Award, and raised $880,000 in donations last year.
“This is a way to support the nonprofit organizations that Kern County relies on,” Aaron Falk, the president and CEO of Kern Community Foundation, said in a past report.
Anyone can be participate. All you have to do is raise money and collect pledges from people who wish to donate their time to a particular charity on a set day. Prizes are awarded to those who lead in things like most donors and dollars by set times, such as midnight on May 2, thanks to the drive’s various sponsors.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Independence Through GRACE topped the leaderboard with more than $121,000 raised. Donations can also be entered in one of several match challenges, brokered with various businesses.
Proceeds will go to several nonprofits, such as the county’s two Family Resource Centers, which combined provide vital services to families in Ridgecrest, Mojave, Tehachapi and other eastern Kern communities. This can include things such as medical services, subsidies on utility bills, childcare and preschool education, among others.
A watch party will also be held at 6 p.m. at Temblor Brewing Company. Attendees there can enter a chance to win prizes from the Kern Community Foundation.
For more information on Give Big Kern, or if you would like to make a donation of money or volunteer hours, visit givebigkern.org.