Yes, it kicks off very early!
Kern Community Foundation, the host agency for Give Big Kern, “One Day to Celebrate the Giving Spirit of Kern County!” invites Kern’s giving community members and nonprofit partners to join them at 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield, Kern Community Foundation said in a news release.
Members from close to 130 participating nonprofits will gather to "ring in" Give Big Kern Day live for local morning TV news shows at 6 a.m.
Leading up to the ringing of the Liberty Bell, there will be a ceremony starting at 5:40 a.m., with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh delivering a proclamation declaring May 7 Give Big Kern Day in Bakersfield.
Since 2016, Give Big Kern has been helping Kern County nonprofits engage local donors and volunteers through online crowd funding and pledges, raising a cumulative total of $556,000 in unrestricted funds and securing upwards of 140,500 pledged volunteer hours.
Participating nonprofits have been engaging thousands of supporters through peer-to-peer fundraising and matching gift strategies.
All donations received by participating nonprofits through givebigkern.org are theirs minus a small credit card processing fee per donation charged by GiveGab, but most donors cover this fee to ensure their entire donation goes to the charity (or charities) they support.
