Give Big Kern collects funds, volunteer hours

Tuesday was the day, Kern. But giving can go beyond a day.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, representatives from several nonprofits throughout the county gathered around the Bakersfield Liberty Bell to ring in the start of Give Big Kern.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tuesday was the day, Kern. But giving can go beyond a day.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, representatives from several nonprofits throughout the county gathered around the Bakersfield Liberty Bell to ring in the start of Give Big Kern.
On the first Tuesday in May, organizers celebrated the annual Give Big Kern, a philanthropy effort by which the community can donate to a wide variety of local charities.
It is organized by Kern Community Foundation, which has used the event since 2016 to raise more than $3 million as well as increase support and visibility for nonprofits in Kern County. The group was recognized for its efforts in 2019, 2020 and 2022 as the winner of the Beautiful Bakersfield Award, and raised $880,000 in donations last year.
“This is a way to support the nonprofit organizations that Kern County relies on,” Aaron Falk, the president and CEO of Kern Community Foundation, said in a past report.
People pledged money and volunteer hours.
As of Tuesday evening, Independence Through GRACE topped the leaderboard with more than $125,000 raised. Donations could also be entered in one of several match challenges, brokered with various businesses.
Proceeds will go to several nonprofits, such as the county’s two Family Resource Centers, which combined provide vital services to families in Ridgecrest, Mojave, Tehachapi and other eastern Kern communities. This can include things such as medical services, subsidies on utility bills, childcare and preschool education, among others.
A watch party was also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Temblor Brewing Co.
For more information on Give Big Kern, or to make a donation of money or volunteer hours, visit givebigkern.org.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,377
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 309,848
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.85
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/27/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.