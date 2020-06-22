Give Big Kern raised $738,518 during this year’s one-day fundraiser, Kern Community Foundation said in a report to the community, a 72 percent increase over last year’s effort.
“The generosity of our giving community never ceases to amaze us,” Kristen Beall Watson, Kern Community Foundation President and CEO, said in a statement. “The wonderful support from our sponsors continues to sustain an online fundraising effort that keeps growing year over year to the benefit of Kern County’s hard-working nonprofits.”
This year, 3,122 donors — an 11 percent increase — donated an average of $237 to 125 nonprofit organizations. Kern Community Foundation heralded the swell of donations as a sign of Kern’s generosity even in trying times.
“The encouragement and knowledge sharing of our online fundraising partners helps us at Kern Community Foundation go on challenging ourselves as giving day leaders,” Watson said. “Give Big Kern Day may have taken place more than a month ago, but our hearts are still full of thanks and will remain so for a long time still.”
Here were some highlights from this year's event:
• A total of $7,750 in cash prizes was awarded as part of the fundraiser.
• Bakersfield High School won $1,500 for having the most individual donors at 258.
• Independence Through Grace won $1,000 for raising the most money, at $66,050.
• Marleys Mutts Dog Rescue raised $41,588, earning an additional $1,000 for raising the most money outside of the metropolitan Bakersfield area. The nonprofit also won $250 for securing the donation from furthest away, western Australia.
• Hoffman Hospice won $1,000 for recruiting the most individual volunteers, at 48.
• Portrait of a Warrior Gallery received 19,449 hours of pledged volunteer time, winning $500.
• The $1,000 Cinco De Mayo Happy Giving Hour prize for online donations went to Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue.
• The $500 runner-up prize went to Independence Through Grace.
