Give Big Kern calls on donors to become 'rays of hope'

Something more than optimism filled the air Tuesday morning inside the Padre Hotel's Belvedere Room during the launch of Give Big Kern, the county's biggest annual day of philanthropy.
Speaker after speaker walked up to the podium and spoke with a hope that verged on confidence, even though there was no guarantee this year's event will exceed, let alone match, last year's record of about $833,000 pledged to 130 different nonprofits by 3,400 unique donors.
Tuesday's presenters, each representing a local nonprofit, seemed to have no doubt that they would meet their fundraising goal, as if success were all but guaranteed by their surroundings, a place that prides itself on generosity.
"In Kern County, when our neighbors need help, we don't wait for people to step in. We do it ourselves," said President and CEO Aaron Falk of Kern Community Foundation, which every year hosts Give Big Kern and prepares local nonprofits to make the most of it.
The next speaker drove home that same point, adding that the benefits of Give Big Kern end up trickling down one way or another to everyone in the local community.
"Anyone who has spent any time in Kern County at all knows that our businesses are giving businesses," said President Jeff Gutierrez of Bakersfield-based engineering company DeWalt Corp. "Our big businesses, like oil companies and large farming organizations, they give back to our community, and it trickles all the way down to the small businesses."
With that, Kern Community Foundation and its nonprofit partners kicked off Give Big Kern. Under the motto "One day to celebrate the giving spirit of Kern County," contributions are now being accepted online at Givebigkern.org ahead of the daylong event coming May 3.
Give Big Kern combines online crowd funding with matching gifts and individual pledges of money or volunteer hours. Kern Community Foundation takes no commission for its work but instead helps participating nonprofits raise unrestricted contributions allowing them to expand their visibility and capacity.
Adding fun and competition to an activity that has become vital to many local charities, there will be prizes for nonprofits that raise the most money or gather donations from the most far-flung donors.
Executive Director Lindsay Call of the Mountain Communities Family Resource Center Inc. in Frazier Park told Tuesday's audience she saw tremendous demand for help during the pandemic, such that the nonprofit's food pantry was "literally empty" five days after California's stay-at-home order arrived on March 19, 2020.
That year, the organization easily topped its previous record with more than $17,000, thanks to Give Big Kern. That allowed her to give out food, baby formula and diapers, plus hire a bilingual advocate. Last year, the nonprofit again raised a relatively large amount, $15,000.
"Fundraising at this level was completely new to us," she said, adding that high fuel and food prices have again highlighted great need in the area.
Executive Director Jim Wheeler at Flood Bakersfield Ministries Inc. told of his organization's success keeping 90 percent of the people who find housing through the nonprofit stay in it two years later. He told of a woman who, with her two sons, were able to move out of their car and find housing stability because of the work Flood and its workers do.
Wheeler spoke enthusiastically, as well, about the work of other local nonprofits that take part in Give Big Kern. He said he watches as they post their fundraising totals.
"I don't do that in a jealous way," he said. "I do that in a way that I'm rejoicing with all of you."
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh called Falk and his team at Kern Community Foundation a "village of support" doing work that needs to be done locally. But more than that, she called on the community to be "radical in our generosity."
"Let us be radical givers, and you know what? It's going to start with each one of us here," Goh said. "Let's together be those rays of hope to Kern County."