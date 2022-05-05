Give Big Kern breaks record for donations in 2022

Give Big Kern, the crowdfunding initiative to raise money for local nonprofits, raised more than $880,000 in 2022, becoming the program’s most successful year on record.
In total, $884,835 was garnered for 132 organizations from 2,396 donors. The Dolores Huerta Foundation collected the most out of all the nonprofits with $236,347.80 from 64 donors. Independence through GRACE, a faith-based group helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raised the second-highest amount, totaling to $118,322.10 from 142 donors.
Before this year, 2021 was a record breaking year for Give Big Kern. In total, $831,725 was to benefit 129 participating groups from 3,402 donors. In 2020, $738,518 was raised from 3,122 donors for 125 nonprofits.
Bakersfield Angels, a nonprofit helping foster youth and their families, raised the most money in 2021 with $147,926 and Independence through GRACE raised the most money in 2020 with $66,050, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.