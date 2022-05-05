 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give Big Kern breaks record for donations in 2022

give AK9I8226

The Kern Community Foundation kicked off Give Big Kern inside the Padre Hotel in April 19.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Give Big Kern, the crowdfunding initiative to raise money for local nonprofits, raised more than $880,000 in 2022, becoming the program’s most successful year on record.

In total, $884,835 was garnered for 132 organizations from 2,396 donors. The Dolores Huerta Foundation collected the most out of all the nonprofits with $236,347.80 from 64 donors. Independence through GRACE, a faith-based group helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raised the second-highest amount, totaling to $118,322.10 from 142 donors.

Before this year, 2021 was a record breaking year for Give Big Kern. In total, $831,725 was to benefit 129 participating groups from 3,402 donors. In 2020, $738,518 was raised from 3,122 donors for 125 nonprofits.

Bakersfield Angels, a nonprofit helping foster youth and their families, raised the most money in 2021 with $147,926 and Independence through GRACE raised the most money in 2020 with $66,050, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.

Coronavirus Cases