Girls home to be built for 'children who have been affected by these crimes'

They are young girls who became victims of child trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation or other forms of abuse.
But thanks to support from Bakersfield-based Global Family, whose mission is to protect those at-risk children, a new and expanded safe haven for the girls is now on the drawing board.
"A key component of our work is a residential facility, or what we call a shelter, to take in children who have been affected by these crimes," said Jennifer Jensen, Global Family's executive director.
In 2017, the nonprofit opened its shelter in Kern County, and in the past five-plus years, the home has provided help, support and safety to 55 girls.
"It has long been our desire to move to a more peaceful and tranquil setting for the therapeutic care of these girls, somewhere where they have a lot of space to breathe, to go outside for different activities — something that's more peaceful, more conducive to helping them to get to the place where we want them to be," Jensen said.
At last year's Best of Bakersfield Gala, Global Family's annual fundraiser, the organization raised enough money for a down payment, and in August, it purchased a 2-acre semi-rural property that will become the site of the Daughter Project Girls' Home.
"This year at our gala, which took place just last Saturday, we had a goal of raising $200,000 to get that property just exactly the way we want it to be for our girls," she said.
They surpassed their goal and ended up raising $350,000.
On Thursday, Jensen, along with Brent Stratton, chairman of Global Family's board of directors; Shanna Todd, the organization's Kern County director, and Dr. Jasmeet Bains, who also serves on the board, held a news conference at Elevate Architecture on 19th Street, where they unveiled renderings of a new and expanded Daughter Project Girls’ Home.
Due to the nature of the services provided, and the vulnerability of the girls, the location of both the existing and new residential homes will remain confidential.
But the new home's layout and renderings, available at the conference, showed an environment that seemed different from the Spartan and institutional settings that other residential shelters sometimes offer.
The home will be what is called a short-term residential therapeutic program, licensed by the state of California and the county of Kern and accredited by the Joint Commission. The facility will provide 24/7 live-in intervention and treatment services for as many as 10 girls at a time, ages 12-17.
"We know there is a tremendous amount of work that is done within our community to impact human trafficking," Stratton told reporters. "As Jen said, the organization is present in nine separate countries throughout the world."
Tragically, the need for services has continued to increase, according to the nonprofit. Those services include trauma care, physical and mental health assessments, screenings and access to treatment, nutrition, creative arts, yoga, recreation, academic tutoring, girls’ empowerment programs and more.
One girl Jensen recalled from years past was the daughter of a methamphetamine addict. Being careful not to provide any identifying information, Jensen said the girl and her sister were exploited by their addict mother.
"Her mother would have men come visit the house," Jensen said. "Then one day, her mother asked her to do a particular favor for this man — and eventually the younger daughter as well."
Sometime later there was an emergency at the house, 911 was called and the police discovered the ordeal the girls had been living through.
"They were taken away (by police) and she ended up in our local facility," Jensen said of the older girl.
It's a blot upon our community and exists in many towns and cities around the world.
At the Daughter Project Girls’ Home, they shelter and nurture 10 at a time in an environment of safety and healing.