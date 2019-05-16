Eight-year-old Leilani Rivera had to receive surgical reconstruction of her lower lip and right cheek at Kern Medical Center last week after she was bitten by a dog at school earlier this month.
In a news conference held by law firm Chain Cohn Stiles on Thursday, partner Matt Clark said since the surgery, Leilani has had to be fed by mouth via syringe after she was bitten on May 9 by what appears to be an akita or chow during class at Wayside Elementary School.
The dogs had been brought in by a volunteer reader with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. Leilani was bitten while the dogs were in her classroom, according to the firm.
“As a parent, you don’t expect when you take your child to school in the morning and drop them off at a place that’s supposed to be safe that they’re going to get bit by a dog. That’s the last expectation,” Clark said. “Getting bitten by a dog in a second-grade classroom, that simply shouldn’t happen.”
Leilani is on several medications and is not expected to return to school for some time, Clark said.
Chain Cohn Stiles has filed a claim against the Bakersfield City School District and KCSOS on behalf of Leilani’s family for negligence in allowing the dogs in a classroom and is seeking coverage of Leilani’s medical bills.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.