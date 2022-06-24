Gill concedes defeat in 3rd District supervisor race

Former Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill, a candidate for Kern County's 3rd District Board of Supervisors seat, issued a statement Friday conceding defeat in the June 7 primary election.
The latest voting results available from the Kern County Elections Division show Gill had received 4,258 votes, or 26.8 percent of the vote, as of Monday.
School district trustee Jeff Flores had 40.5 percent of the vote, and retired CHP assistant chief Brian Smith had 32.7 percent. They will move on to November's general election for a runoff.
Gill's concession stated he was proud of his campaign.
"I want to thank the many volunteers who knocked on thousands of doors, sent postcards and phone banked for our campaign," he stated. "I have been humbled by your support and that you all have put in every single day of this campaign. I also want to thank the labor unions, other organizations and individuals who endorsed our campaign. Your efforts and support of this campaign are truly appreciated."
"This has been an invaluable experience and has laid bare the truth that we must increase voter participation otherwise too few people decide our future," he continued. "During this campaign, I heard from so many taxpayers who are not being served by the status quo in county government. There are very important issues that will be decided in November including term limits. Change only happens with participating and we will be a part of that fight."
Gill had campaigned on a platform of addressing mental health, substance abuse and trauma recovery while also calling for better coordination among local service providers.