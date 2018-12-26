Shoppers again jammed local shopping centers Wednesday, spending the day after Christmas returning gifts and buying new ones as the end of a prosperous holiday season drew near.
Bakersfield trucker Rodrigo Sanchez ventured to the Outlets at Tejon with his mother and cousin to return gifts. There were more presents under the tree this year, he said, because things were busy at his job.
"It was a good Christmas this year," he said. "There was a lot of work."
Shopping near him at Michael Kors was Bakersfield beauty salon employee Jenny Penton. She and her daughters were returning and buying gifts. She said it's been a good year financially for her family.
"I'm in (the beauty industry), so I had a good year," she said, "which I turned around and spent well."
It was hard to find a parking place at the outlets, as it was at Valley Plaza mall. Even so, some store managers said business Wednesday was a little slower than they expected.
"I think the weekend is where it's going to be," said," said Andrew Masso, manager of the Kohl’s store in the Northwest Promenade.
CAPPING A STRONG YEAR
Local retailers have said this holiday season capped a very good year for sales, probably because of confidence generated by relative strength in oil and agriculture. The same positive assessment seemed to hold at the national level.
Mastercard reported U.S. retail sales climbed 5.1 percent this holiday shopping season. Amazon said it had a record-breaking holiday.
"From shopping aisles to online carts, consumer confidence translated into holiday cheer for retail," Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former Chairman and CEO of Saks Inc., said in a written statement.
Bakersfield sales engineer Robert Jones, shopping for clothes at the outlets Wednesday with his wife, mother-in-law and two children, said he doesn't feel like improvements in the economy has affected him much. But he does admit to feeling confident about the economy based on activity going on around him, and the local optimism that has accompanied a rebound in oil prices.
"You can see (confidence) with the construction — construction of new homes," he said.
Oscar Perez and his family weren't doing returns or supplemental shopping as they walked around the outlets Wednesday. For them, it was the first substantial shopping they've done all season.
For the second year in a row, they decided not to put any presents under the tree, Perez said. Instead, on Wednesday, they went out to buy shoes and clothes — necessities, he said. The bags they were holding suggested they were going for quality.
"It's been a good year," he said.
