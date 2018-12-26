Holiday shopping figures

U.S. 2018 holiday sales topped last year's totals by 5.1 percent to reach $850 billion, according to data released Wednesday by Mastercard SpendingPulse. It was the strongest year-over-year growth since 2012.

Spending on apparel was up 7.9 percent as compared with 2017 levels, Mastercard reported. Home-improvement spending was estimated at being up 9 percent.

Department store sales were up 1.3 percent, while electronics and appliance sales were 0.7 percent lower than in 2017.

Amazon said Wednesday it had a record-breaking holiday after "tens of millions" of people initiated paid or free-trial memberships of its premium service Prime. Although it released few hard numbers, the online retail giant reported sales done with its voice-activated assistant Alexa tripled in 2018.