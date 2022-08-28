 Skip to main content
Getting more gate drops: KCRP offers local riders chance to compete

Dozens of riders ages 5 to 50-plus raced around the motocross track at Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday.

Tucked away behind the more well-known racetrack where Highway 43 meets Interstate 5, the motocross track has been around for more than eight years.

