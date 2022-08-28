Getting more gate drops: KCRP offers local riders chance to compete

Dozens of riders ages 5 to 50-plus raced around the motocross track at Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday.
Tucked away behind the more well-known racetrack where Highway 43 meets Interstate 5, the motocross track has been around for more than eight years.
But for the last 14 months, Jeff Reynolds has been working to make improvements as a labor of love. That’s why he was there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., hours before the evening races to give the riders a chance to warm up and get some practice runs in early.
Helping local riders get more racing experience, or "gate drops" — the term for when the metal bars come down at the start of a motocross race — is a big part of why he's involved in the track.
“We moved the fence back and got more acreage, we put it in the LED (lights for the) night track,” Reynolds said. “Whatever we make, we just put back into the track to make everything better.”
Like many involved in motocross, it’s a beloved pastime and a family affair for Reynolds, as one of his sons helps work on the track while his youngest son competes and his daughter helps in the office.
John Majors, who founded Stan Benson Racing in 2020 — an Oildale-based shop and team that supports his 13-year-old son Keeyan and a handful of other young riders — was someone who really appreciates what Reynolds is working to establish at KCRP.
He knows that without the use of the track, which has a medic on standby in the event of an injury, Kern’s countless number of riders will find someplace else to explore, and it might not be as safe.
He said driving to Porterville or Tulare aren’t always practical options for parents wanting to get their kids some practice after school, and some of the old abandoned lots where kids ride aren't always safe or supervised.
“It makes it tough to, you know, find a spot where you're able to ride that’s safe, but that's what I really like about what they're doing out here to keep this thing going,” Majors said, “and to give us a safe place to ride.”
Nico Izzi is a professional racer who also trains up-and-coming riders. He attended Saturday to coach and get some practice runs in for himself.
A number of competitive motocross racers live and train throughout California because a lot of the racing teams are based in the state, Izzi said.
And while practice and training are important, those in racing know there’s little substitute for the experience one gets from competing in an actual race, whether it’s a local track or a national competition.
“I’ve raced pretty much my whole life,” said Izzi, who’s raced since age 3, “and now I’m just training kids. I’ve raced professionally since 2008, and then took some time off, and now I’m trying to come back to race professionally again.”
The series of races that started Saturday continues in September, with more races planned throughout the year. The motocross track is located behind the racetrack inside Kern County Raceway Park at 13500 Raceway Blvd. Visit kernraceway.com.