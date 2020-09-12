It's time to get your last splash, as city of Bakersfield spray parks will close for the season after Sunday.
Most years the spray parks stop operating for the summer after the Labor Day weekend, according to a city memo.
But because of the toasty temperatures, the city's Recreation & Parks Department kept them open an extra week.
