Golden Empire Transit District has declined to give the Bakersfield Fire Department a copy of a video showing the fire that destroyed a $1.1 million hydrogen-powered passenger bus last week at the first refueling station of its kind in Kern County.
BFD is not investigating the incident because it does not appear to involve malicious activity, Fire Marshal Shane Gardner said Wednesday. But he said he asked to review the footage as an opportunity to improve the department’s safety training after being invited by GET to learn about the facility prior to its start of operations last fall.
GET spokeswoman Janet Sanders said by email the district could not release the video until an investigation is complete. She would not disclose who was conducting the inquiry after stating last week, apparently inaccurately, that BFD was investigating. She indicated Wednesday “multiple agencies” were involved but declined to identify any of them.
Last week’s incident followed two high-profile hydrogen fuel accidents in June 2019, one of which shook the Bay Area so badly that residents reportedly thought it was an earthquake. Studies have suggested many such accidents have resulted from design problems or human error.
BFD dispatched units at 1:15 a.m. July 18 to GET’s headquarters at 1830 Golden State Ave. after explosions and fire were reported at the $3 million-plus facility, where GET has reported buses were being refueled at the time. No injuries were reported, and although the facility’s dispensing system was damaged, the hydrogen system’s primary tanks did not ignite.
The agency said it has since stopped running its 10 hydrogen-powered buses, which represent 10% of its large-vehicle fleet. Six buses that were ready to be retired have since been redeployed, though Sanders noted passenger service may have to be reduced in the future because it “could be a while” before the hydrogen fueling station returns to operation.
Gardner said he has seen some video footage of last week’s fire and that, while it remains unclear where the blaze started, “it’s something that was accidental in nature.” His understanding was that GET’s insurer is investigating the incident.
He said the fueling station’s safety mechanisms performed as designed, shutting down fuel dispensing and isolating the tanks of hydrogen produced on-site from natural gas.
Footage he has seen shows a fireball rising straight up from the bus, which he said tells him there was a release of pressure at the facility. He said indications are that temperatures at the fueling station did not exceed 130 degrees — a success in light of the system’s design to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees.
Getting a full copy of the video might inform future efforts to contain such fires, he added, noting that he was told GET “won’t turn it over until insurance and their lawyers say they can.”
“I think there’s some great opportunities to learn” from the video, Gardner said.
Sanders said by email the investigation was expected to continue for months and that, in the meantime, “we do not have any answers,” including early indications of what might have gone wrong.
An article published March 29, 2020 in the journal General Chemistry noted the high-purity hydrogen used for fuel cell vehicles is two to three times less flammable than gasoline but that it has a wide range of flammable concentrations, from 4% to 75% in air.
Ignition can occur at low energy levels and the fuel leaks easily because of hydrogen’s light molecular weight, the article reported, adding that the fuel cannot be smelled and that it burns with an invisible flame. Still, the article by Italian researchers emphasized hydrogen is generally a “safe, reliable and convenient technology.”
But there have been many problems over the years. In Japan, which reportedly had 96 public hydrogen fueling stations at the end of 2018, experienced 21 incidents and accidents between 2005 and 2005, two-thirds of which were attributed to leaks from flanges, valves and seals, according to the article. It said the only explosion in Japan during that period resulted from a design error.
It went on to say that, in France, 215 hydrogen fueling station fires and explosions occurred between 1992 and 2008. More than 70% of the incidents were attributed to organizational and human factors.
The article stated that Denmark’s first year using hydrogen as a vehicle fuel, in 2017, resulted in no safety incidents during the dispensing of almost 2,000 pounds of the fuel.
An accident at a fueling station in Norway in June 2019 was found to have resulted from an assembly error of a specific plug in a high-pressure hydrogen storage tank. The root cause was attributed to a failure to tighten bolts adequately.
The article blamed human error for an accident that same month at a chemical plant in Santa Clara that was producing hydrogen for transport to hydrogen fueling stations. It said a leak was detected that should have led to the facility’s temporary closure, but that an employee tried unsuccessfully to perform maintenance without authorization.
The article’s authors said safety problems “may soon emerge as a key issue on the road to widespread” use of hydrogen by thousands of people with different cultures and educational backgrounds.