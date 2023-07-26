GET hydrogen fueling station and burnt bus

This $1.1 million hydrogen-powered bus was destroyed during a fire July 18 at the Golden Empire Transit District’s $3 million-plus hydrogen fueling station along Golden State Avenue. The natural gas-fired hydrogen production equipment behind the bus was reportedly spared, though its fuel dispenser was damaged.

 John Cox / The Californian

Golden Empire Transit District has declined to give the Bakersfield Fire Department a copy of a video showing the fire that destroyed a $1.1 million hydrogen-powered passenger bus last week at the first refueling station of its kind in Kern County.

BFD is not investigating the incident because it does not appear to involve malicious activity, Fire Marshal Shane Gardner said Wednesday. But he said he asked to review the footage as an opportunity to improve the department’s safety training after being invited by GET to learn about the facility prior to its start of operations last fall.