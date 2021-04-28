Get vaccinated and enjoy a Cinco de Mayo surprise at Shafter event on Thursday

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is hosting a special vaccination clinic Thursday and offering participants a special Cinco de Mayo treat.
The clinic will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at Shafter High School located at 526 Mannel Ave.
Although walk-ins will be welcomed, appointments are recommended. Appointments can be made by calling 661-526-5900 or visiting tinyurl.com/32f6x2dt.
“COVID-19 has heavily impacted Latino communities across the nation and more than ever in Kern County’s rural areas; we must ensure that our communities have accurate, concise, and up-to-date information on the vaccines in order to protect one another,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release. “We are grateful to Kern Medical, the County of Kern and community partners, the City of Shafter, Shafter Chamber of Commerce, Shafter High School, and the Kern High School District for providing the vaccine needed for this vulnerable community.”
Vaccines will be given out while supplies last.
“As long as people are educated about the efficacy of the vaccine and we stress the importance of vaccinating to protect one’s family, we anticipate our outreach efforts to be successful to the economically disadvantaged,” David Torres, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said in a statement. “Disinformation is an issue that must be constantly addressed. Some of the fear is cultural; some is just plain old rumors.”