The board of Golden Empire Transit District board has approved spending up to $160,000 to retrofit 88 buses with polycarbonate shields to protect drivers from COVID-19 and other intrusions.
GET is also exploring new ways to add to the precautions to protect passengers and employees, according to a GET news release.
Additional precautions include:
• Providing bus operators with wipes, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
• Requiring that passengers ride with an appropriate amount of distance between each other to maintain the recommended social distance.
• The bus is limited to 15 passengers at a time.
• Deploying shadow buses on busier routes as needed, to pick up the extra passengers.
• Encouraging passengers to wear cloth masks when riding and while out in public.
• Cleaning all bus interiors more frequently.
• Educating all staff about prevention measures, including best practices to maintaining social distancing.
• Encouraging employees and passengers to wash hands frequently, use sanitizers and to stay home if they feel ill.
What's taken so long?
