Golden Empire Transit says its new ride-hailing service, Ryde, is catching on among Bakersfield residents.
During the first four months of the nine-month pilot, 5,571 rides were requested of the innovative service that behaves more like Uber or Lyft than a traditional city bus.
In the last month of the four-month period, a large portion of the activity occurred, with 2,109 rides taking place.
On Aug. 7, the service experienced its highest single day ridership count, with 110 individual requests.
New users have been taking rides to school and work as well as for pleasure, the company said.
“Residents realize that Ryde is more affordable than Uber or Lyft, which is making this program very popular with those who rely on ride-hailing services,” GET CEO Karen King said in a news release. “What sets RYDE apart from the competition is that trips are only $3.50 and all of the drivers are professionally trained.”
As interest grows, GET is introducing a loyalty punch card for Ryde users that offers a free trip after 10 paid rides.
The punch cards are available onboard the Ryde buses.
GET introduced the new service in April of this year, making it available in a large pocket of southwest Bakersfield that had been experiencing low ridership counts.
Ryde works either through a smartphone app, website or by calling 661-869-6380. Users can request a ride anywhere inside the special zone that has been established by GET and a small bus that seats eight people will pick up and drop the person off.
The most popular way for users to book the ride is through the app, Microtransit, according to GET, which can be downloaded either on the App Store or through Google Play.
Once the app is downloaded, hailing a bus works in much the same way as using other ride-hailing services. The bus will show up in just a few taps, and users may not even look up from their phones before they arrive at their destination.
GET hopes the new format will increase ridership counts in an area of Bakersfield that has seen empty buses.
Across the country, more and more municipalities are switching to ride-hailing instead of fixed routes. GET’s new service is based off one debuted by the Sacramento Regional Transit Authority.
GET has not confirmed if it plans to continue the experiment after the nine-month pilot, but the company said it would continue to monitor the numbers for a potential expansion next year.
Good news! I hate seeing empty buses driving around
