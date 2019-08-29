Golden Empire Transit District will be operating on a special Labor Day schedule Monday, according to a news release by GET.
The following GET routes will not be operating:
- 47
- 81
- 83
- 84
- X92
In addition, the RYDE service in southwest Bakersfield will operate on a weekend schedule from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Riders can schedule a ride from the TransLoc app or by calling 869-6380, according to GET.
Holiday schedules for all routes can be found in the GET Bus book. Riders can also call customer service at 869-2438 for route information, according to GET.
The district office will be closed on Monday but the Downtown Customer Service Center will be open along with the customer service telephone line, 869-2438, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to GET.
