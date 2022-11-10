 Skip to main content
GET rolls out Kern's first commercial-scale hydrogen station

Hydrogen energy moved closer to becoming a viable clean transportation fuel in Kern County with the unveiling Thursday of a new commercial-scale filling station at the headquarters of Bakersfield's public bus system.

Though not yet fully powered by renewable energy, the station just northwest of Golden State Avenue and F Street offers enough capacity to eventually run 30 buses whose only emission will be water.

