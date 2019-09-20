Ridership for Golden Empire Transit decreased by nearly 3 percent over the last fiscal year, following declines in bus use nationwide.
A good economy combined with relatively cheap gas contributed to the decline, said GET Spokesperson Jill Smith.
She noted ridership across the country has been struggling over the past few years as more Americans turn to their own vehicles, and Uber and Lyft continue to gain popularity.
“With public transportation, there are so many other factors that play into it,” she said. “The economy, that gas is relatively cheap. I know, politically speaking, we have the undocumented residents who are now able to get drivers licenses, and that probably played a role in it as well.”
On Wednesday, GET reported that 6.2 million passengers had taken rides in Fiscal Year 2018-19, a 2.8 percent drop from the previous year.
Two years ago GET changed from having its drivers manually count passengers to automatically counting, which provided more accurate statistics but artificially boosted the numbers.
“Now we have our baseline moving forward,” Smith said, adding that a multi-year trend could not be determined due to the change in counting methods.
Prior to FY 17-18, GET ridership had decreased by more than 2 million passengers over a period of around 10 years, according to a GET report.
In an attempt to boost ridership, GET will offer free rides to everyone from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 thanks to a grant from Caltrans.
Veterans are also allowed to ride free in November.
The public transit service does not intend to change any of its routes in the near future.
The 21 and 22 rapid routes that whisk passengers across town with relatively few stops have remained popular, Smith said.
GET said in its annual report that it received 29 percent missed trip reports when compared to the previous year. Buses in Bakersfield run on time with an 85 percent success rate.
While Uber and Lyft have taken chunks of passengers away from GET, the service is not going down without a fight.
It’s new ride-hailing service, Ryde, has shown encouraging growth over its first several months of operation.
In its first three months, more than 3,500 rides were requested either by calling in or by using the Microtransit app.
The service is only available in a region of southwest Bakersfield that contains the Cal State Bakersfield campus and two Walmarts.
On Oct. 1, GET will expand the region to include the shops along the Park at River Walk.
This is a direct consequence of those who are making plans without understanding the problem and implementing mediocre solutions.
